ABC announces fall 2024 premieres and schedule
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
ABC has announced its fall 2024 premiere schedule.
- Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, 7:30 p.m. eastern: “Monday Night Football” debuts; airs select weeks throughout the season
- Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, 8 p.m.: “Dancing with the Stars” (live simulcast on Disney+)
- Sept. 17, 9 p.m.: “High Potential,” a new series
- Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, 8 p.m.: “The Golden Bachelorette,” featuring Joan Vassos, premieres
- Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, 9:01 p.m.: “20/20” returns for two-hour runs
- Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, 8 p.m.: “9-1-1” returns
- Sept. 26, 9 p.m.: “Doctor Odyssey” premieres
- Sept. 26, 10 p.m.: “Grey’s Anatomy” returns
- Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, 7 p.m.: “America’s Funniest Home Videos” season 35
- Sept. 29, 8:01 p.m.: “The Wonderful World of Disney” with live-action “The Little Mermaid” on the first night and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Haunted Mansion” and “Hocus Pocus 2” slated for airing at later dates to be announced
- Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, 8 p.m.: “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune“
- Oct. 7: 9 p.m.: “Press Your Luck”
- Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, 9:30 p.m.: “Abbott Elementary“
- Oct. 9, 10:02 p.m.: “Scamanda”
- Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, 8 p.m.: “Shark Tank“
Meanwhile, ABC is holding “The Rookie,” “Will Trent,” “American Idol,” “The Bachelor,” “Celebrity Jeopardy!” and “What Would You Do?” and the final season of “The Conners” for midseason debuts.
It will also debut a new version of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” with The Home Edit’s Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin and Reese Witherspoon as executive producer. “Makeover” does not have a premiere date yet.
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
tags
20/20, 9-1-1, Abbott Elementary, ABC, America's Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Dancing with the Stars, Doctor Odyssey, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Grey's Anatomy, High Potential, monday night football, Premieres, Press Your Luck, Scamanda, Shark Tank, The Bachelor, The Conners, The Golden Bachelorette, The Rookie, The Wonderful World of Disney, TV Schedules, What Would You Do?, Will Trent
categories
Broadcast Industry News