ABC announces fall 2024 premieres and schedule

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ABC has announced its fall 2024 premiere schedule.

Meanwhile, ABC is holding “The Rookie,” “Will Trent,” “American Idol,” “The Bachelor,” “Celebrity Jeopardy!” and “What Would You Do?” and the final season of “The Conners” for midseason debuts.

It will also debut a new version of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” with The Home Edit’s Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin and Reese Witherspoon as executive producer. “Makeover” does not have a premiere date yet.