Denver sportscaster posts clip of daughter seeing her on TV for the first time

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A Denver sportscaster shared her infant daughter’s adorable reaction to seeing mom on TV for the first time.

Bradey King, who works at KMGH in Denver, Colorado, posted a clip to her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

It shows her daughter, Goldie, who was born Jan. 11, 2024.

“(G)et you someone that looks at you like this 😭😭😭#momsoftiktok #motherdaughter #sportsreporter #baby #viral” King captioned the post.

King returned to work in April 2024 and the clip was recorded in late June. It was the first time Goldie had seen mom on TV, according to King.

It has since gone viral, recording millions of views.