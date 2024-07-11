AE Live announces extension to its long-standing partnership with ITV Sport

AE Live, a world-leading global provider of data and broadcast solutions, announced it has extended its long-standing partnership with the Bafta-winning broadcaster, ITV Sport.

Globally recognized as one of the principal providers of specialist graphics and data services for some of the world’s leading governing bodies, broadcasters and production companies, AE Live’s partnership with ITV Sport dates back over 25 years.

AE Live’s CCO, Stuart Coles, said: “We are delighted to be extending our long-standing relationship with ITV, a broadcaster which strives to engage with their audiences in new and exciting ways. We look forward to continuing this exciting journey with them.”

ITV Racing was crowned a Bafta winner this year, for a second time, with its production of the opening day of last year’s Cheltenham Festival, deemed the best sports broadcast of 2023.

A spokesperson for ITV, said: “ITV Sport has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with AE Live, and we look forward to building upon that further. In recent years their team have implemented rebrand projects across a variety of sports & major tournaments, along with on location AR, to a high standard, and we’ll continue to challenge one another to deliver even better on screen results for the viewer at home.”

AE Live provides on-screen graphics, both match and presentation coverage, for a wide range of ITV’s sports coverage, including: racing; darts; snooker; England Football International Friendlies and Qualifiers (men’s and women’s); FA Cup; La Liga; Rugby 6 Nations and Premiership Rugby and, presently, UEFA European Championship 2024.

The renewal will see AE Live working (both onsite and from ITV’s production hubs in London) with the broadcaster to continue developing new innovations and enhancements to complement the extensive graphics and stats in use already. Innovations on racing will include AR graphics, on course wirecams and integration of race and timing data from a range of providers, whilst new graphics styles have been implemented on Snooker and Darts coverage (working with designs supplied by ITV).

