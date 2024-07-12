Broadcaster ZDF readies itself for the future by migrating to Avid’s MediaCentral

German public broadcaster ZDF has extended its long-standing relationship with Avid by migrating its existing asset management systems onto Avid’s MediaCentral Cloud UX software platform.

The transition provides the broadcaster with a complete tool set to manage news and program workflows and provides the possibility to expand all the way from ingest through to publication.

This latest agreement has been designed to support ZDF’s complex multi-site configuration, with one core media asset system located at its headquarters in Mainz and two supporting systems in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

Avid’s MediaCentral Cloud UX provides ZDF’s production teams with robust remote collaboration enabling them to use the platform’s feature set within a current on-premise model. The feature set is also updated regularly with Avid’s latest innovations and enhancements.

ZDF Project Manager Antje Lang explains: “Our editorial teams have enthusiastically embraced the new possibilities with MediaCentral Cloud UX in their daily work. This new agreement with our long-term trusted partner Avid future-proofs our production tech, allowing us to accelerate our news and program production workflows.”

Avid Chief Sales Officer Tom Evetts adds, “With a partnership stretching across more than 20 years, Avid is delighted to be at the heart of ZDF’s plan to transition its news and production operations to meet the challenges ahead, securely and reliably, through our cutting-edge MediaCentral Cloud UX platform.”

MediaCentral is the industry’s most comprehensive media workflow platform, enabling collaboration from any location to accelerate content turnaround. The Avid MediaCentral set of tools streamlines the entire production workflow, allowing dispersed teams to create better content faster, deliver to more outlets and devices, and maximize the value of users’ media.

