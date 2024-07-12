Hallmark+ to replace Hallmark Movies Now in September

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Hallmark Media is relaunching its subscription video-on-demand service as a broader streaming offering, bolstering it with retail tie-ins.

Hallmark Movies Now will be rebranded as Hallmark+ starting in mid-September 2024.

The new service will cost $7.99 a month, a $2-per-month hike from Now’s base pricing, and will continue to offer a variety of scripted and unscripted programming, some of which represent new genres or formats for the brand, including:

Hallmark’s first foray into holiday limited series (“Holidazed” and “Mistletoe Murders”) and a reality competition series (“Finding Mr. Christmas”)

Unscripted, aspirational series with an emphasis on heart, home, and community featuring fan-favorite stars like Lacey Chabert (“Celebrations with Lacey Chabert”), Wes Brown (“Ready, Set, Glow!”), Ashley Williams (“Small Town Setup”) and Luke Macfarlane (“Home is Where the Heart Is”)

An all-new movie trilogy (“Groomsmen”) inspired by the success of “The Wedding Veil,” this time spotlighting the friendship between three leading men played by Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes and B.J. Britt

An all-new scripted series adaption of KJ Dell’Antonia’s New York Times bestselling novel and a Reese’s Book Club selection (“The Chicken Sisters”)

Hallmark+ members will also get one $5 Hallmark Gold Crown Store coupon every month as well as “rewards for shopping” and “surprise gifts,” though the announcement did not offer further details on those benefits.

Hallmark Movies Now has around 1.5 million subscribers.

Along with its announcement, Hallmark included a logo that features the existing logo with a plus sign tucked in above and to the side of the distinctive tail on the “k” in the company name.