Telestream appoints Matthew Gharegozlou senior VP of sales and global channels for the Americas

Telestream, a leading provider of workflow automation, media processing, and distribution solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Gharegozlou as senior VP of sales and global channels for the Americas. Reporting to Bob Stankosh, EVP of global sales, Matthew will lead Telestream’s sales and channel strategy, driving growth and expanding market presence across the region.

Matthew brings a wealth of experience to Telestream, with a career spanning 29 years in sales and channel leadership roles across the technology sector. Prior to joining Telestream, he served as vice president of sales and channels for the Americas at Avid, where he was instrumental in building the subscription and SaaS business while expanding channel partnerships.

Before his tenure at Avid, Matthew ledsales, global OEM, channels, and services at Progress, overseeing operations in the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ), and Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) regions. He has also held key executive positions at Pitney Bowes Software, NetApp, Hitachi, and Oracle, where he developed business operations and drove sales across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

“Matthew’s extensive experience and proven track record in building and leading high-performing sales and channel organizations make him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of Telestream. “His deep understanding of business operations and his ability to drive strategic growth initiatives will be instrumental as we continue to expand our presence in the Americas.”

Matthew holds a master’s degree in business administration from California Coast University, a master’s in technology management from the University of Phoenix, and a Ph.D. in International Business from California Coast University. He is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese.

“I am excited to join Telestream and look forward to working with the talented team to drive growth and deliver innovative solutions to our customers in the Americas,” said Gharegozlou. “Telestream is well-positioned to lead the industry, and I am eager to contribute to our continued success.”