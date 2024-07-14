CBS prempting ‘Sunday Morning’ for assassination attempt coverage

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS is preempting “CBS News Sunday Morning” July 14, 2024, in favor of a special report on updates into the investigation of the assassination attempting at a campaign rally for Donald Trump the previous day.

CBS News chief political analyst John Dickerson will anchor the broadcast, which will air at 9 a.m. Eastern and run until 10:30 a.m.

The network will also air “Face the Nation” as normal, which will likely contain additional coverage of the shooting.

The network’s streaming service CBS News 24/7 is starting coverage at 8 a.m. eastern.

CBS does not typically air a live news program on Sunday mornings, instead using “Sunday Morning” and “Face the Nation” to fill its schedule on most stations.

ABC typically airs a weekend edition of “Good Morning America.” NBC airs “Sunday Today with Willie Geist.” Both of these networks also include their own Sunday morning political affairs programs.

NBC News brought weekday “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie along with Willie Geist to air a special edition of “Today” in the “Sunday Today” timeslot. ABC had all three of its weekday anchors, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan for a special edition of “GMA.”

According to data previously provided, “Sunday Morning” was slated to feature segments on the upcoming Republican National Convention, actor Ralph Macchio, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (who is misidentified as a Republican in some listings), artist Banksy, elephants, democracy in Hong Kong, the New York City Ballet and advice on how to stay cool during hot summer temperatures.

