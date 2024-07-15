Assassination attempt, RNC dominate morning news July 15

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Coverage of the attempt on Donald Trump’s life continued to dominate U.S. network television Monday, July 15, 2024, even as the Republican National Convention kicks off.

‘Good Morning America’

ABC notably was the only U.S. network to not devote its entire headline tease segment to the shooting and effects on the political scene, opting to include the deaths of Shannen Doherty and Richard Simmons plus high heat and the “Rust” trial fallout in its teases.

All three networks covered other stories during the morning newscasts, but did not include them in the headlines segment at the start of the show.

‘CBS Mornings’

The “EyeOpener” segment focused exclusively on the attempted assassination and RNC.

‘Today’

“Today” devoted its entire headlines segment ahead of the open to the shooting and RNC as well.

Had the shooting at the Trump rally not occurred, it’s likely the morning shows would have offered more extensive coverage of the weather, “Rust” case dismissal and celebrity deaths that occurred after their Friday editions higher up in the lineups as all of these stories are in line with the type of stories morning newscasts tend to lean toward.