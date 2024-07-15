Blackbird and Blox Digital expand newsroom footprint with Lockwood Broadcast Group

Blackbird, the technology licensor, developer and seller of the market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, and developer of the multiplayer video editor in a browser, elevate.io, announces today that Blackbird has been deployed to a further three US TV stations for digital news production following the latest Blox Digital (formerly TownNews) deployment making the total footprint 73 stations. The new stations, KAKE located in Kansas, KTEN located in Oklahoma and WFXG in Georgia, are part of the Lockwood Broadcast Group and are in addition to Blackbird’s deployment earlier this year with Lockwood’s CBS19’s broadcast division.

The Blackbird partnership with Blox Digital drives huge efficiencies for local TV stations across the US enabling them to deliver timely, engaging, high quality video content to their audiences with unparalleled speed, flexibility and accessibility.

When integrated with Blox Digital’s VMS, Blackbird’s cloud video editing and publishing platform allows remote access to content to edit and publish news at lightning speed to social, web and other digital platforms.

Local news remains a cornerstone of American media consumption for over 70% of adults in the US, with communities relying on trusted sources to keep them informed and connected.

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough commented, “Through our partnership with Blox Digital, we are delighted to welcome further stations from Lockwood Broadcast Group and allow them to experience the highly efficient newsroom workflows that our joint solution provides.”

Blox Digital CEO, Brad Ward, added: “Partnering with Blackbird has been an incredible journey, and we’re delighted to extend our innovative solutions to more TV stations. The integration of Blackbird’s advanced cloud video editing with Blox Digital’s integrated VMS and CMS solutions empowers stations like KAKE, KTEN, and WFXG to produce and distribute high-quality news content quickly and efficiently, setting a new standard in the industry.”

Blackbird drives awareness, monetization and efficiencies for brands in the sports, news, entertainment and enterprise sectors. Customers include Univision, IMG, Sky News Arabia, The NRL, Cheddar News, the US Department of State and over 70 local US news stations with Blox Digital.

