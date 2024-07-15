Elation debuts new Six+ Bar series for creative LED batten lighting

Building on the success of Elation’s industry standard SixBar series, the Six+ Bar delivers the next evolution in professional LED batten lighting workhorses.

Designed to outshine and outperform in any environment, the Six+ Bar represents an innovative line of creative IP65-rated LED batten solutions that harmonizes the latest in LED color technology with versatile design for greater artistic expression. An upgrade of Elation’s beloved SixBar, the Six+ Bar raises the bar with more output, a broader color spectrum and an overall superior quality of light.

Equipped with 20W RGB+Lime+Amber+UV LEDs and boasting an impressive CRI of 93, the Six+ Bar offers a stunning array of colors, ensuring a beautifully homogenized wash of light with high-quality color reproduction. Its meticulously engineered optical system ensures even light distribution, and the proprietary RGBLA+UV engine delivers high-fidelity whites and intense primaries with no color fringing. Extra-large 50 mm lenses make it ideal for direct view applications and individual cell control opens up for a myriad of design possibilities.

Ideal for a large variety of productions and easily integrated into installation applications, the Six+ Bar serves as a highly versatile wash light, uplight, wall/cyc wash, accent light, direct view pixel strip and more. The meter-long Six+ Bar L houses 12 RGBLA+UV LEDs and packs a punch at over 7000 lumens while the half-meter-long Six+ Bar S houses 6 RGBLA+UV LEDs and radiates over 4000 lumens.

With fully variable color temperature adjustment (2400K – 8500K), CMY emulation, and a virtual gel library, designers have immediate access to a diverse LED color array, including beautifully mixed whites. A time-saving SixBar emulation mode ensures perfect color matching and DMX control with existing SixBar fixtures. The integrated accessory slot accommodates an included frost filter, with optional ND filters and other optics available. The fixture also ships with an included glare shield for wall wash applications.

Six+ Bar battens house an electronic dimmer and strobe and are capable of smooth dimming from 0-100% with excellent stability throughout the range. A selection of 16-bit dimming modes and curves are also included.

Designed for ultimate flexibility, the Six+ Bar’s innovative housing allows for end-to-end interconnection and includes integrated L track on three sides for flexible mounting and positioning. Trunnions designed for attachment to the L track can be fixed at multiple points to optimize positioning around objects or obstacles.

Wrapped in a durable, fully IP65-rated housing, the fixture is suitable for any environment, indoors or outdoors, and the marine grade coating ensures protection against the harshest environments, even salty coastal air. Its fanless convection cooling guarantees silent operation, making it ideal for noise-sensitive environments as well.

Fully controllable via DMX/RDM, Art-Net, sACN, and KlingNet protocols, the Six+ Bar also features proprietary Aria x2 wireless device management for simplified system setup and maintenance.