Envato previews rebranding, new logo

Australian digital asset company Envato has unveiled a rebranding effort focused on a “creative spark” and “dynamic dot.”

The company, which was founded in 2006, previewed its companywide rebranding effort in a blog post to its author community July 16, 2024.

Envato operates a collection of creative resources and digital marketplace for creative assets, including stock photos and videos, project templates and more, with content contributed by authors, who, in turn, share revenue with the company.

In the new logo, Envato replaces the green leaf-like icon in its logo with a zig-zag shape it has dubbed the “creative spark.”

The mark ends with a definitive dot, which has, in turn, been named the “dynamic dot” by the brand.

“We wanted our logo to reflect Envato’s upbeat energy and spirit,” says Arlyn Panopio, Envato’s head of brand and creative, in the post. “We also wanted to incorporate the creativity of our community, capturing the moment inspiration strikes—that buzz of bringing a creative idea to life.”

The new logo was appropriately created by an Envato author, Norwegian-based designer Milos Mitrovic, who also created the Poly Sans typeface Envato’s new logotype uses.

The old logo’s leaf was green — but the company opted to raise the bar with a brighter shade dubbed Envato Green, which is complemented by Jalapeno, “a dark green for depth,” Soft Serve, “a subtle cream for warmth” and “Dark Bubble Gum, “an energetic purple for extra pop.”

In keeping with the company’s offerings with the audio and video worlds, the company also launched a sonic logo from K. Sparks, a New York-based composer who frequently contributes to the Envato community.

“I wanted Envato’s sonic branding to empower creatives to be bold, daring, and unique,” Sparks is quoted as saying in the post. “A few initial sonic sketches were great but not bold enough, so we revisited, iterated, and challenged ourselves to push the boundaries, ultimately creating the perfect sonic representation of Envato’s brand.”

Envato says it will roll out the new look in the coming month across its public-facing sites. It is also planning redesign of Envato Elements, its subscription-based “all you can eat” digital assets offering featuring select items from its pay-as-you-go marketplaces.

Most Envato offerings, including those in its Elements service, are sold under a simple, royalty-free commercial license, though there are some specific terms that restrict how music files can be used in broadcasting.

For its fixed-price offerings, Envato splits revenue from the sale price of assets with the author. It unlimited Elements service splits 50% of net subscription revenue among all authors whose assets were downloaded in a given period.

Subscriptions start at $16.50 a month for individuals or $37.25 a month for teams, though prices vary based on promotions and prepaying options.