Hiltron to demonstrate latest generation HMAM-XY motorized antenna mount at IBC 2024

Hiltron Communications announces the latest addition to its satellite communication product family. Making its first exhibition appearance on stand 1.A42 at the 2024 International Broadcasting Convention (Amsterdam RAI, September 13-16), the HMAM-XY motorised antenna mount is designed to perform high precision tracking of LEO and MEO satellites, smallsat constellations and flying objects such as drones. A universal adapter allows easy attachment of planar antennas or prime focus reflectors with up to 2.5 metres diameter.

Designed for receive and transmit applications, the HMAM-XY provides very high pointing and tracking accuracy with low backlash, and full hemispheric coverage with no zenith keyhole. High-accuracy absolute-reference encoders are incorporated. Operation is via Hiltron’s HACU antenna control unit which includes TLE/NORAD tracking capabilities. Steptrack is available as an option. Control and monitoring can be performed through an Ethernet link with a web interface. The HACU can be mounted on the HMAM-XY support column with local control possible using a directly connected handheld unit.

Tracking velocity of the HMAM-XY is up to 10 degrees per second with 6 degrees per second squared maximum acceleration and within 0.05% accuracy. Elevation range is +5 to +175 degrees. Lateral rotation can be performed through a continuous 360 degrees. L, S, C, X, Ku and Ka bands with circular or linear polarisation are supported. Multiband support is available as an option.

The HMAM-XY can operate in temperatures of -30 to +50 degrees Celsius (-40° to +60°C storage) and in wind speeds of up to 90 kilometres per hour (up to 200 km/h survival in security position, dependent on reflector type) and up to 100% relative humidity. Power requirement is 400 volts AC, three-phase.

“HMAM is a long-established and highly successful product within our portfolio of satellite communication equipment and related services,” comments Jochen Ermel, managing director of Hiltron Communications. “HMAM-XY is a latest-generation development offering unsurpassed tracking speed, acceleration and accuracy with applications in the broadcast, security and wider telecommunications market. We look forward to showing this latest-generation model to existing and potential customers at IBC.”