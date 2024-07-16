Fox-Gordon Ramsay venture makes $100M investment in HexClad

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Studio Ramsay Global, the partnership between Fox and chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay, is investing $100 million in the HexClad brand.

The investment will come in the form of both cash and media commitments, according to the announcement. The deal will also expand Ramsay’s ownership stake in HexClad.

“I am honored that Studio Ramsay Global and Gordon will have a larger seat at our table as we continue to expand, evolve and innovate at HexClad,” said Daniel Winer, co-founder of HexClad, in a statement. “From day one, content partnerships have been central to our success. Now, this alliance allows us to marry our products with the world’s best food content studio in a thrilling new way.”

Ramsay became an investor in HexClad in 2021 and also appears on marketing materials for the line of nonstick cookware and other kitchen products.

“HexClad stands out as one of the world’s fastest growing, highest quality and most respected cookware brands, which is why it’s my go-to in the kitchen, and I firmly believe in its long-term growth potential,” said Ramsay. “We’ve already had successful brand collaborations across many of my Fox series, and now we’ll expand that partnership into something even more meaningful to food fans and consumers everywhere.”

HexClad is already on board with Studio Ramsay Global’s Bite brand, which was announced earlier in 2024.

Known for its signature hexagon pattern, HexClad has flooded traditional and digital channels with spots touting its pots and pans. It also uses product placement partnerships with Ramsay to market its products.

HexClad calls itself a “hybrid” cookware product, bridging the gap between stainless steel and nonstick offerings. It says it was the first to market such a product and says it reached “unicorn” status in mid-2023 after broad year-over-year growth.

Advertisement