CNN to examine America’s history of political violence on ‘The Whole Story’

CNN Anchor and Senior National Correspondent Sara Sidner will examine America’s history of political violence for “The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper.”

The report is scheduled for July 21, 2024, at 8 p.m. eastern and Pacific on CNN and via digital platforms.

In the wake of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on July 13, 2024, “The Whole Story” analyzes America’s long-held history of political violence.

From the nation’s revolutionary beginnings to the violent unrest of the 1960s, to recent years which have seen mass shootings driven by political issues and the attempted murders of politicians on both sides of the aisle, this hour unpacks how we got to a place where more and more Americans have expressed support for using force to enact political change, according to the network.

The episode features interviews with American political figures directly impacted by these acts of violence including Patrick J. Kennedy, Patti Davis, George Wallace Jr., Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King.

“The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper” is executive produced by Susan Chun.