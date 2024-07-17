European Parliamentary Broadcast System and Greater Divine Monitor lead Glensound’s showcase at IBC

Glensound, industry leader in high-quality audio systems, will introduce several new products at IBC 2024. Among these, one notable introduction is the European Parliamentary Broadcast System. Known for supplying high-reliability solutions for critical large chamber meeting and committee rooms, Glensound has been a trusted partner to national parliaments since 1995. The recent comprehensive installation at the Scottish Parliament underscores the system’s sophistication, leveraging networked audio as a standard practice.

There are often challenging acoustics in historic buildings that affect the intelligibility of the debates. This solution addresses these challenges by synchronising audio and video, integrating security and log-in functionalities. It also includes a custom panel at each desk, enabling audio management, voting capabilities, and streamlined parliamentary procedures. The software control is provided by Squared Paper, with the two companies having previously worked together on systems for parliamentary chambers. Members’ panels can be customised for bespoke furniture, with pods timed and level-adjusted to remove delay and intelligibility artefacts. The central rack handles audio feeds and redundant network switching. The central DSP also lowers audio pitch and provides equalisation to reduce feedback and optimise speech clarity. The European Parliamentary Broadcast System offers a fully integrated and exceptionally reliable solution, incorporating up to 20 specialist hardware products, and is far removed from a collection of off the shelf technology. This advanced system makes its international debut at IBC, demonstrating its capability to meet diverse parliamentary broadcasting needs.

Also new to IBC2024 is the Greater Divine Intelligent Network Audio Monitor. Glensound launched the Divine in 2019 and this has proven very popular, so the Greater Divine is a larger two-way speaker unit incorporating several innovations. This extremely versatile self-powered monitor delivers 30 watts and is designed to be powered by PoE+ with the audio connected to a Dante network. Additionally, a local DC input and an analogue audio input supplement the 8 customizable Dante input channels. Unusually, a headphone socket is also provided, and the neat package features an integral carrying handle. The enclosure is robust and free-standing and various mounting options are provided. The set-up and multiple features of the Greater Divine are accessed remotely by the GlenController app.

The third new introduction is the NSA16 Network Signal Adjuster. This is a simple but very useful product that delivers what it says. It has 16 Dante inputs and 16 Dante outputs with a level control on each channel pair for stereo, or single channels for 8 mono. The final channel can optionally be set as a group mix control of the other 7 channels.

Also debuting at IBC is the latest in the eSports line of audio interfaces, the GTM Mobile. Specifically designed for live tournament eSports on mobile devices, the GTM Mobile adds a direct hardwired connection to the phone enabling seamless two-way data transmission without relying solely on Wi-Fi. This feature is crucial for mobile-based games. It also provides high-speed charging for the connected device. All the features of the standard GTM are present including direct connection for the gamers’ headsets with twin multi-assignable headphone amplifiers, generation and sharing of the team talk mix, and multiple sources for the game audio.

Although not making debuts at IBC, there are other products not seen here before. The award-winning Dark Dawn 1616M is the first of a new generation of the industry standard, Dark Dante/AES67 interfaces. This update incorporates several key features that have been requested by users. The Dark Dawn range of interfaces are multichannel analogue and AES input/output devices intended to be installed in a studio setting where cosmetic appearance is important, in addition to providing the legendary robustness of the original Dark 1616M. The 16 analogue inputs are mic/line/ 48v switchable. Channel gain, in and out, can be adjusted from the front panel or the soon to be added remote control via GlenController or UDP on a separate network connection. Network connections can be either Dante or Ravenna/AES67. The front panel is beautifully machined from a single block of aluminum with no screwheads or connectors visible to enhance its appearance.

AoIP22M. This is a small format portable unit similar to the very popular AoIP22, with two analogue inputs and two analogue outputs to interface to a Dante/AES67 network. The main difference with the AoIP22M is that the inputs are switchable from line to microphone. The DC power input is using USB C to allow connection to generic plug-top power supplies or USB power banks. Main features include mic/line switchable inputs on XLR or Phoenix connectors, independent 48v phantom power, variable input gain controls and network connections via a single EtherCON Halo connector. Power options are PoE (Power over Ethernet) in addition to USB C.

Marc Wilson, Glensound’s managing director commented, “Many people think that Glensound manufactures a plethora of handy hardware boxes. We do, but it is important to recognise that we also provide very complex systems, and we are very proud to deliver something that can solve a myriad of problems but remain easy to operate. A perfect example of that is the European Parliamentary Broadcast System.”

