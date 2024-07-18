CNBC launches financial wellness online course offering

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNBC has launched a new online course aimed at helping viewers achieve financial wellness.

Offered under the Smarter by CNBC Make It brand, the new “Achieve Financial Wellness: Be Happier, Wealthier & More Financially Secure” course is hosted CNBC Make It Money Editor and CFP Emmie Martin.

The course teaches users how to get their money life in order by practicing practical strategies to boost savings and get out of debt, and create a plan to achieve financial security and freedom, regardless of income or net worth.

People who take the course will get 100 minutes of instructional video content, divided into shorter lessons that include ways to establish a healthy relationship with money by breaking bad financial habits, creating good ones, and effectively managing financial stress. Users will also be given different methods to budget, save, and pay off debt that will help set up their financial life for long-term success. There is also an accompanying downloadable workbook with exercises.

Course instructors will show users how to increase income potential and make the most of employee benefits, save for retirement and grow money by investing, and proper estate planning and protecting loved ones with insurance. Experts featured include:

Kamila Elliott, CNBC Financial Advisor Council member and CFP

Yanely Espinal, CNBC Global Financial Wellness Advisory Board member and financial educator

Brad T. Klontz, Psy.D., CFP, CNBC Global Financial Wellness Advisory Board member and financial psychologist

“Money is the number one source of stress for most Americans. If left unaddressed, it can hurt your health and relationships, and cause existing financial troubles to snowball. With this Smarter by CNBC Make It course, we want to help by providing the tools you need to feel more secure today and more confident in your financial future,” said Jenna Goudreau, vice president and executive editor of CNBC Make It, in a statement.

Smarter by CNBC Make It courses offer expert-led instructions, actionable insights and comprehensive curricula that help users boost their career and income. Other courses in the portfolio include “How to Ace Your Job Interview,” “How to Earn Passive Income Online” and “Become an Effective Communicator: Master Public Speaking.”

