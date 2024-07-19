Media Excel announces DIVA encoding, boosting streaming efficiency through AI innovation

Media Excel, a provider of live video encoding and transcoding solutions, announced that it will use its IBC 2024 presence to showcase its new, groundbreaking artificial intelligence-based DIVA (Dynamic Intelligent Video Adaptive) encoding technology. DIVA encoding’s innovative approach maximizes efficiency by performing real-time analysis of incoming video streams, dynamically adjusting encoding settings, and optimizing codec performance. This revolutionary technology achieves unparalleled visual video quality while delivering a remarkable 20% or better reduction in bandwidth usage for streamed HEVC-encoded video content.

Narayanan Rajan, CEO of Media Excel, emphasized DIVA encoding’s transformative impact on the video streaming industry: “Our approach to leveraging AI through cutting-edge deep learning models is very pragmatic. We aim to deliver the best video visual quality while significantly reducing the cost of streaming video at scale. This becomes even more critical as more content owners are streaming directly to consumers, and cloud egress and CDN distribution costs start to dominate TCO.”

The solution ensures more efficient bandwidth usage, enabling significantly reduced bandwidth consumption for both constant and variable bitrate delivery without impacting the end experience for the viewer. The technology leverages proprietary intellectual property developed by Media Excel and continues the organization’s history of embracing innovation.

Narayanan Rajan also highlighted the additional benefits of DIVA, stating, “Our new technology extends the lifespan of current service chains and postpones the need to transition to new codecs. This makes it a highly cost-effective solution for service providers and content owners.”

DIVA encoding will be released for general availability on Media Excel’s Hero platform this Fall. It can be enabled via on-premise Media Excel Hero appliances, or in containerized Hero instances in public clouds.

DIVA encoding enabled Hero systems ensure ease of implementation by seamlessly integrating within existing infrastructures by simply replacing encoders or transcoders. This allows media service providers to enhance their video encoding capabilities without extensive overhauls.

The demand for high-quality video and efficient bandwidth utilization has driven the need for new codec developments and their adoption. However, embracing new codecs requires end-to-end system upgrades, from the encoder to the client devices. Such transitions are expensive and can take years to fully implement. Media Excel’s Hero platform addresses these challenges by enabling service providers to enhance content quality and achieve bitrate savings without having to invest in new codecs.

Media Excel is committed to expanding the Hero platform’s capabilities and will introduce a suite of DIVA preprocessing features later in the year. These innovative features will include further improvements to visual quality, such as super-resolution and image restoration, as well as automated subtitle generation in multiple languages. This will ensure that Media Excel’s Hero platform remains at the forefront of video encoding technology, addressing the evolving needs of media service providers.

