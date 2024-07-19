NBC Sports to utilize Planar LED video walls for its production at Paris Olympics

NBC Sports has selected Planar to provide LED video walls for its production of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, July 24 – August 11, and August 28 – September 8, respectively.

NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will feature multi-platform offerings across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, Spanish-language networks Telemundo and Universo, and NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Every day, NBC will provide Olympic fans with at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Summer Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage. Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, providing fans with the most-comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history, including live streaming coverage of every sport and event and all 329 medal events.

The Opening Ceremony will be presented on Friday, July 26, live on NBC and Peacock and again in primetime. NBCUniversal is presenting its 19th Olympic Games, 12th consecutive overall, and owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2032. The Paralympics take place from Paris August 28 – September 8, 2024.

NBC Sports will utilize Planar’s award-winning LED solutions to present high brightness and superior precision for unrivaled image detail, helping NBC Sports route the excitement in Paris back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States. NBC Sports’ production will feature Planar DirectLight Pro Series LED video wall in a 1.2 millimeter pixel pitch, as well as an outdoor Planar Luminate Ultra Series LED video wall in a 1.5 millimeter pixel pitch for its production of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“Planar has been a long-time trusted partner of NBC Sports,” Atila Ozkaplan, VP of production operations, Olympics. “We’re excited to continue to feature their LED display technology in Paris and use their latest fine pixel pitch outdoor LED product line for the first time in our Primetime studio, showcasing the incredible visuals created by our talented graphics teams in their full vibrancy.”

Planar has worked with NBC Sports since 2016, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events in Asia and South America.

“Planar’s state-of-the-art LED video walls seamlessly disappear inside many of the world’s finest broadcast studios, enabling elevated storytelling and unmatched viewing experiences,” said Planar Executive Vice President Adam Schmidt. “We’re delighted to once again support NBC Sports for another legendary presentation with visualization solutions that reliably deliver for broadcasters and viewers alike.”

