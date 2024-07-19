Gray, Optimum sign multiyear retrans agreement

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Optimum and Gray Television have agreed to a multi-year extension of their retransmission agreement, which enables Optimum TV customers to continue to enjoy programming on Gray’s broadcast television stations.

Optimum TV markets with Gray stations include Connecticut, North Carolina, Texas, Louisiana, Kansas, Arkansas, West Virginia, California, Missouri, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nevada and Ohio.

The extension also enables Optimum TV customers to continue to enjoy Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury games on Gray stations in their respective markets.

Optimum is Altice USA’s brand name for its cable, internet, voice and mobile services. It is the fourth largest cable in company in the U.S. It has approximately 5 million business and residential customers.

Gray operates in 113 markets in 39 states, reaching around 35% of the U.S. population.