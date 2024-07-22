Michael Strahan’s daughter says she’s ‘cancer free’ after brain tumor scare

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Isabella Strahan, the daughter of “Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan, has announced that she is officially cancer-free.

Isabella, 19, announced that she had been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a type of brain tumor, and was undergoing treatment.

In a video posted to her YouTube channel, Isabella Strahan announced that the latest scan done at Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina, has come back “clear.”

“Cancer-free and everything is great. I don’t have another doctor’s appointment until October,” she said on the clip.

She noted should would miss her doctors and medical team who helped her through treatment.

Isabella Strahan had wrapped up her final round of chemotherapy in June 2024.

Isabella Strahan’s cancer first came to light in October 2023, though it was not made public at the time.

Her father, Michael Strahan, has taken some extended absences from the “Good Morning America” anchor desk during her health battles.

Advertisement

During November 2023, which would have been shortly after the MRI scan revealed the tumor, Michael Strahan took several weeks off from the show. The network was initially quiet about his absence, but eventually let viewers know he was dealing with a family issue, but did not mention Isabella’s cancer diagnosis at the time.