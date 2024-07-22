Ooona to demonstrate latest advances in media localization at IBC 2024

Ooona will demonstrate the latest additions and refinements to its award-winning media localization management and production platform on stand 3.C69 at IBC 2024, Amsterdam, September 13th–16th.

Making their first IBC appearance will be the QA Manager, the Ooona Testing Platform (a test facility which companies can use to set up any type of processing routine they need for their resources), as well as an expanded EDU educational platform hosting a large variety of courses, webinars and seminars related to the media sector. Ooona’s range of online services is complemented by a marketplace for media localization talent (The Poool) where content owners and language service providers can easily find specialized resources for media localization projects.

“We are continuously refining our platform with functionality that provides automation and efficiency in localization workflows, such as split tasks that allow for multiple resources to work in tandem on the same file,” says Wayne Garb, Ooona founder and CEO. “We also offer API integrations to the latest speech recognition, machine translation and speech synthesis engines, so users can access them as system resources. Whether your professional role is in company management, content creation, post-production or training, we have solutions catering to everyone’s needs. We invite everyone to join the Ooonaverse and be part of the driving forces that are reshaping our market.”

New Ooona QA manager

QA Manager is a management platform designed to streamline the quality control of any type of asset, be it audio, video, timed text file or other, enabling users to automate and scale traditional, labor-intensive workflows. The platform is designed with accuracy, speed and user experience in mind, and includes intuitive controls that facilitate collaboration among team members who need to work on an issue until an asset is greenlit. Content to undergo QA can be entered manually or imported. Customizable fields are used to capture the type, source and description of all issues logged. Additional customization includes mandatory content and ticket fields, naming conventions, escalation rules, automated actions and notifications. QA Manager was originally developed to serve the needs of a large broadcaster but it is quickly becoming popular with other content owners and language service-providers who can now easily track the QA progress of their assets through the platform’s live dashboards and enjoy a bird’s eye view of their entire operation.

New Ooona testing platform

The Ooona Testing Platform allows media companies to check the accuracy and skill of their resources in aspects such as adherence to procedures and security or in relation to any media localization task. The platform supports the integration of multiple sections and tasks within a single test incorporating videos, images or text as needed. Users can design and create test routines tailored to their specific requirements. Access to the platform can be customized, while the look and feel of each test can be personalized with the client’s choice of color palette and logo. The Ooona Testing Platform integrates Ooona’s popular toolkit for timed text creation, translation and editing. An integral certification module can be used for the creation and validation of user certificates ensuring that assessments are conducted in an optimal and relevant manner.

Expanded Ooona EDU

Ooona EDU is an online hub specifically designed for training in any type of audiovisual localization task. The platform hosts a variety of self-paced courses, webinars and seminars addressing professionals in the media sector. Aside from specialized courses in subtitling, accessibility, template creation, audio description and the like, created and delivered by industry experts and academics like GoSub and AVT Masterclass, the platform addresses other training needs in the media sector such as security and the ethical use of data. Courses are available in English while an increasing number of other languages is envisaged so students can enjoy learning in their mother tongue.