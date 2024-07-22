Charleston station opens children’s museum exhibit

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A Charleston, South Carolina, TV station cut the ribbon on an interactive children’s museum exhibit.

Gray Television’s WCSC opened a new exhibit at the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry July 20, 2024.

The exhibit features a faux brick exterior meant to look like a miniature version of the station’s actual building.

Inside the small exhibit is a miniature anchor desk and an interactive green screen setup complete with a camera and monitor allowing visitors to see themselves against a weather map background.

“We really want them to begin at even this early age to understand, so they can think more deeply when they see a video, or they see a TV show, that it was produced,” Karen Coltrane, the president and CEO of the museum, told the station. “They see the bright lights, the cameras, the anchor desk so that they really get a feel for what it’s like to produce video.”

The station has been working with the museum for about a year to get the exhibit up and running.

Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry is located on East Bay Street, which was the station’s address until moving to its current building in 1997.

The grand opening celebration included a chance for five local families who won a social media contest some one-on-one time with Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh.

Advertisement

“To watch these children and their imaginations run wild, walking in and they light up, when they see themselves on TV, I think it’s great,” said vice president and general manager Brian Daugherty in the Live 5 News report on the opening. “So, I’m looking forward to a long partnership with the Children’s Museum.”

The station’s deal with the museum calls for the exhibit to remain until at least 2029.

More coverage, a video report of the opening and slideshow of the exhibit are available at WCSC’s website.