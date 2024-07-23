Cinegy brings cloud monetization and delivery, AI-powered subtitling and IP failover to IBC 2024

Cinegy, the premier provider of software defined technology for digital video capture, processing, asset management, and playout, is launching two new Air product bundles and an AI-powered automatic subtitling product at IBC2024. Visitors to the Cinegy stand this year will experience a fully virtualized and containerized back-end infrastructure, delivering 64-channels of HD playout from a single physical server. This platform is also used for running Cinegy’s Multiviewer and Capture PRO solutions delivering real-time monitoring and scalable video recording.

“This IBC’s focus is on what Cinegy delivers with its cloud playout platform, which is providing the building blocks our partners and service providers use to craft their own solutions and offer a value-added service tailored to their own customer base,” explained Jan Weigner, managing director of Cinegy GmbH. “Cinegy has years of proven experience and is renowned for building reliable platforms with a known extremely low hardware resource footprint and resulting low operating cost that others can rely upon to build their own cutting-edge solutions and service offerings. Of course, this also ticks all the boxes in terms of scalability, efficiency and sustainability.”

Air Infinity offers a new approach to broadcast playout that puts continuity of service at the core of the operation by leveraging Cinegy’s decades of experience. To prevent the sudden failure of a popular service or channel and its disastrous consequences, Air Infinity combines Air PRO, Cinegy’s award-winning playout software with StreamSwitcher, the Cinegy IP failover system with instantaneous response capability that switches over far faster than conventional SDI-based failover switching solutions. StreamSwitcher diagnoses problems immediately and switches to an alternate path so quickly that the failover is practically invisible to the audience. Cinegy StreamSwitcher is a light-weight software service that requires only a small PC or server system, or a small size VM, to run, along with adequate network connectivity to work. StreamSwitcher provides peace of mind at a surprisingly reasonable cost.

The new Air Pack is Cinegy’s channel-in-a-box solution that replaces its successful TV Pack offering. Air Pack provides a wider variety of possible usage scenarios and more deployment flexibility. Air Pack is a bundle of Cinegy’s most popular products that in combination provide all that is needed to broadcast a TV channel: Cinegy Air PRO, Cinegy Capture PRO and Cinegy Multiviewer, all of them award-winning products by themselves. The Air Pack product suite offers significant savings over buying the products individually.

A single Cinegy Multiviewer can input, monitor, analyze, and display hundreds of traditional or IP-based incoming feeds on one or multiple screens and output in a range of IP streaming formats. A focus on GPU acceleration capabilities in the latest version has reduced server CPU load and increased scalability, making this a wholly sustainable solution. The Cinegy Multiviewer is also a widely used solution for professional NDI monitoring, now offering an NDI source tolerance mode.

Cinegy is also launching an AI powered automatic subtitling solution that can transcribe spoken language into DVB or teletext subtitles in real-time. This exciting new feature is available in a standalone product simply called Cinegy Subtitling or as part of the Air Ultimate bundle.

“Cinegy is uniquely poised to support the convergence of the broadcast and AV markets to IP thanks to our innovative software-based solutions and decades of video delivery expertise,” concluded Weigner. “Cinegy’s products have been a key component in a variety of projects in recent years, from scaling hundreds of channels at a sports broadcast network to monitoring media and entertainment experiences for cruise ship passengers. We provide the best value and most comprehensive software-based turnkey solutions for both broadcast and AV.”

Catch up with the Cinegy team at stand 7.A01 of the IBC Show.

