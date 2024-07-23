Despite lowering Peacock losses, Comcast drop in second quarter

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Comcast, the parent of NBCUniversal, revealed its second quarter financials that show earnings were down despite a significant decrease in losses from streamer Peacock.

The company managed to cut its Peacock losses to $348 million, down from $639 million in the first quarter of 2024 and down $651 million over the same quarter in 2023.

Despite slashing those losses, overall revenue was below Wall Street expectations at $29.7 billion, down 3% over the same quarter in 2023. The company did manage to increase its earnings per share, however, going up 7% to $1.21 on an adjusted basis. Net income was down 7.5% to $3.9 billion, or around $1 per share. It had recorded $4.2 billion in income in the same quarter of 2023, which comes out to $1.02 per share.

Meanwhile, a rate increase pushed Peacock revenue over $1 billion compared to $820 million in 2Q 2023.

Comcast lost 419,000 video subscribers and 120,000 broadband subscribers, while Peacock shed about a million subscribers over the previous period. Video revenue was down 7.9% to $6.7 billion, but the company cut programming costs by 7.3% or $4.2 billion. Its broadband revenue was up 3% to around $6.6 billion despite the loss of subscribers — a movement credited to rate increases.

Another key metric, advertising revenue, remained flat at $933 million.