WBD to stream 3,800 hours of live Olympic coverage

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has announced several new features for viewers streaming the Olympic Games on Max and discovery+. These features aim to enhance the viewing experience for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

From July 24 to August 11, WBD will deliver 3,800 hours of live content, including coverage of every event, with up to 54 simultaneous live streams.

Scott Young, Group SVP Content, Production and Business Operations at WBD Sports Europe, highlighted the importance of the direct-to-consumer strategy, stating, “With the world’s greatest sporting spectacle now coming to Max for the first time, it will be the only place to watch every event, every athlete, and every moment of Paris 2024 live.”

Timeline Markers

Fans can easily navigate to key moments in various sports, such as Beach Volleyball, Tennis, and Artistic Gymnastics, ensuring they can relive significant events.

Gold Medal Alerts

In-app notifications will alert users when a gold medal is about to be won, allowing them to switch between events seamlessly and witness historic moments.

In-Player Discovery Rail

A discovery rail will enable users to see other live events while watching an event, facilitating easy navigation and a more immersive experience.

Personalized Watch Lists

Users can create personalized schedules by adding specific events to their watch lists, ensuring they don’t miss their favorite competitions.

Language Selection and Athlete Tracking

Subscribers can choose from up to 20 languages for commentary, and follow their favorite athletes through curated content and dedicated in-app pages. Special pages for Team GB and Germany will be available for discovery+ users in the UK and Germany, respectively.

Access and Pricing

The Olympic Games coverage will be included in the standard pricing plans on Max, HBO Max, and discovery+. The Basic with Ads and Standard plans on Max allow two users to stream simultaneously, while the Premium plan supports streaming on four devices and up to 100 offline downloads.

Comprehensive Companion Experience

Subscribers will also have access to Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2, which will offer curated coverage and locally produced analysis from Parisian studios, providing a multi-screen experience across TV, mobile, and tablet.

High-Quality Streaming

Uninterrupted coverage of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, as well as selected events, will be available in HDR, ensuring high-quality viewing across all markets.

These innovations are designed to make the 2024 Paris Olympic Games more accessible and engaging for viewers, offering a comprehensive and user-friendly streaming experience.