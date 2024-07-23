ABC Chicago promotes assistant news director to top newsroom spot

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

WLS, the ABC-owned station in Chicago, has promoted Doug Whitmire to vice president of news.

He is succeeding Jennifer Graves, who retired.

“Doug has been a leading force in the newsroom for more than two decades and a key contributor to our success. His impeccable news judgment and in-depth knowledge of Chicago make him ideally suited to take the helm of ABC 7 Eyewitness News,” said John Idler, president and general manager of ABC 7, in a statement.

Whitmire, who is currently assistant news director, will start in his new role Aug. 5. 2024. He joined WLS in 2003 as a write and producer, eventually moving up to serve as executive producer, overseeing the morning newscasts and later the 10 p.m. show.

“When I walked into 190 N. State 21 years ago, I remember the sense of awe I had for ABC 7, and I’m fortunate to have the same feeling today. I am inspired by the work the team does day in and day out to serve the people of Chicago. I am looking forward to leading Chicago’s No. 1 news and the hardest working team in the business,” Whitmire said in the statement.