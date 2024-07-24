NBC will carry one hour of live opening ceremony without commercials

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC will offer viewers a commercial-free hour of its live coverage of the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

NBC will carry the Paris ceremony live starting at noon eastern, immediately following all four hours of “Today.”

The network says its commercial-free hour will start around 1:30 p.m. Instead of the traditional ads, the network has signed up Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, Eli Lilly, Toyota, Visa and Comcast Xfinity as sponsors for the coverage. Each company will receive on-screen messaging for 10 minutes as well as mentions by the hosts.

Organizers for the 2024 Olympics have eschewed the traditional stadium-based opener and will instead deploy around 90 boats to float down the Seine with spectators lining the shores. The flotilla is expected to be four miles long and will carry float-style displays and athletes grouped by country.

NBC will also air a taped, edited version of the ceremony starting at 7:30 p.m. eastern. That presentation is not slated to have the commercial-free hour.