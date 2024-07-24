Alibi Music sets the tone for true crime with new underscores and drones

From haunting, eerie and mysterious to creepy, unnerving and disturbing, Alibi Music has dropped an extensive array of underscores and drones that deliver plenty of tension with a true crime vibe. The tracks on these seven new production music albums are perfectly crafted for use in documentaries, podcasts, thrillers, video game soundtracks and more.

Check them out and have a listen:

Crime Soundscapes (15 tracks, 424 audio files)

Haunting and eerie true crime-themed production music cues feature ambient, atmospheric sound design with understated electronic drums to add a sense of tension and foreboding. Ideal for suspenseful thrillers, intriguing true crime podcasts, survival horror video game soundtracks and more.

Sparse Crime Underscores (16 tracks, 511 audio files)

Lo-fi degraded pianos, subtle pulsing basses, twisted analogue synths and desolate strings make this versatile album well suited to tales of murder, lies and deceit. There’s plenty of room for the edit and any voiceovers to speak for themselves, while each cue sets the scene and provides a creepy, unnerving atmosphere.

Sparse Crime Underscores 2 (12 tracks, 461 audio files)

Hybrid sound design, ethereal soundscapes and twisted organic instrumentation such as strings, guitars and pianos combine to create a tense and disturbing vibe in these tracks, ranging from pensive to ominous and everything in between. Perfect for survival horror video games or deep, serious content.

Sombre Strings (10 tracks, 191 audio files)

Unique and experimental cues built around desolate and melancholic string arrangements with contemporary atmospheres and subtle sound design. Minimal yet grand in scope, this album is well suited for historical programming (especially military), as well as true crime and dark psychological dramas and thrillers.

Pensive Electronic Underscores (17 tracks, 664 audio files)

Combining unique and experimental electronic instrumentation with organic elements such as pianos and kalimbas, this album evokes intrigue, light tension and suspense with haunting ethereal elements like twinkling mallets, keys and pianos. Ideal for cyber-crime documentaries, slick thrillers and sci-fi.

Documentary Drones (10 tracks, 198 audio files)

Designed to subtly build tension through the use of lingering atmospheric drones, these cues are punctuated by sparse, minimal percussion. Organic sounds are interwoven with ethereal soundscapes and ambience to create a familiar yet otherworldly sound perfect for thrillers, horror, true crime documentaries and mysteries.

Documentary Drones 2 (12 tracks, 356 audio files)

Lingering strings, time-stretched organic instrumentation, synthetic pads and otherworldly shimmering sounds create a captivating and mysterious vibe in this second volume of ethereal, haunting and unsettling drones. Ideal for true crime, thought provoking documentaries, hard-hitting experimental dramas or vast sci-fi epics.

Alibi Music’s underscores and drones have been used in such notable true crime projects as Investigation Discovery’s “The Curious Case of Natalia Grace,” “Deadly Recall” and “In Pursuit with John Walsh,” Oxygen’s “Snapped” and “Sin City Murders,” VH1’s “My True Crime Story,” and HLN’s “Sex & Murder” and “Forensic Files II.”