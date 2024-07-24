Nxtedition unveils XR/mixed reality studio control and new AI automation capabilities at IBC 2024

Innovator in live production environments, Nxtedition, will showcase its agile microservices-based approach to storytelling on stand 7.A02 at IBC 2024 from 13-16 September.

At IBC, visitors will have the opportunity to don a VR headset and virtually operate a fully automated XR mixed reality studio gallery located anywhere in the world. This immersive experience allows attendees to experience first-hand the advanced integration of XR mixed reality into live production workflows, navigating the studio interface with ease. This has been developed in conjunction with the IBC Accelerator for the “Evolution of the Control Room – Leveraging XR, Voice, AI & HTML-Based Graphics Solutions” in which Nxtedition is a participant.

Continuing the Nxtedition ethos of adopting open source AI for both security and cost savings, this year’s IBC will see the deep integration of Meta’s open source Llama 3 large language model (LLM), running directly on the Nxtedition platform. This simplifies search functionality, allowing users to query content using natural language. The system’s ability to understand semantic requests and find relevant information removes the need for precise keyword searches, making content discovery more efficient, user-friendly and cost-free.

In addition to semantic advancements, Llama 3 integrates with OpenAI’s Whisper for voice-to-text transcription, automating content title and description generation for social media posts based on the Whisper transcription of the content. Scripts can be augmented by using Llama 3 to create new story angles for a journalist based upon the current script. This multi AI capability runs within Nxtedition, meaning no additional subscription, cloud, or third party service costs are incurred by the user.

Nxtedition features its own NLE, built to do simple rough cuts and voiceovers which can be exported to industry-standard craft editing software. AI-assisted text editing has now been added to Nxt Edit, along with additional graphics tracks and multiple audio tracks with audio metering. Version 22 of Nxtedition also includes seamless integration with DaVinci Resolve, automated thumbnail previews for fast video preview directly in the rundown, and a new map view displaying the GPS location for any asset in the platform.

Nxtedition is a participant in one of eight new projects selected for the 2024 IBC Accelerator Media Innovation Programme. The project, Evolution of the Control Room, explores how live production workflows are leveraging XR, voice, AI and HTML-based graphic technologies. It aims to optimise workflows using XR and AI solutions, enabling production teams to realize their creative vision without advanced technical expertise.

Through its agile microservices approach, Nxtedition consolidates a wide range of functionalities typically spread across multiple disparate legacy systems including scriptwriting, content acquisition, media management, live on-air automation, channel playout and publishing, to various platforms like VOD, web and social media. Users can collaborate on any scripts, media or rundowns if they have permission.

“We’re proud to offer media professionals intuitive tools that enhance agility and productivity, while providing a predictable cost of ownership through our fully deployable on-premise, hybrid, or cloud-agnostic solution,” shared Adam Leah, Creative Director at Nxtedition. “IBC provides a perfect opportunity for us to demonstrate how these innovations consolidate diverse functionalities into seamless workflows, empowering teams to achieve their creative visions efficiently and effectively.”

