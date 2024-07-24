Judge allows Trump’s defamation suit against ABC, Stephanopoulos to proceed

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against ABC News and anchor George Stephanopoulos can proceed, a federal judge ruled July 24, 2024.

Trump is suing ABC and the “Good Morning America” and “This Week” anchor after he mentioned 10 times that Trump had been found “liable for rape.”

Stephanopoulos was referring to a civil suit brought by author E. Jean Carroll. In that case, a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse, but not rape. The references occurred during an interview with Republican Rep. Nancy Mace. Stephanopoulos was posing questions about her support of Trump.

Trump has denied the sexual abuse accusations brought by Carroll. The New York case was a civil case, not a criminal one.

ABC and the anchor’s lawyers had sought to have the suit dismissed on several legal grounds, including the network’s right to fair reporting.

Attorneys also pointed to a ruling by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan that said Carroll was not defaming Trump because the the legal distinction between rape and sexual abuse “minimal.”

U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga, who issued the July 24 ruling, wrote that it is still not clear if Stephanopoulos’ statements were “substantially true.” She also noted that the final distinction over defamation could be handled by a jury.

Trump, who referred to the anchor as “liddle’ George Slopadopolus,” took the ruling as a win on Truth Social, adding that “Before you know it, the fake news media will be forced by the courts to start telling the truth.”

Advertisement

With Altonaga’s decision, the case will move forward into discovery and, potentially, trial.