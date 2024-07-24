Viaccess-Orca will help drive the pivot to more connected video delivery at IBC 2024

In today’s competitive landscape, the diverse needs and distinct value-chain challenges within the video delivery ecosystem demand effective, flexible solutions tailored to the specific requirements of each market segment. At IBC 2024, Viaccess-Orca (VO) will showcase its innovative and modular end-to-end TV solutions, which address the unique challenges of broadcasters, telcos, content owners, video streaming service providers, sports rights owners, and more. Specifically, VO will highlight its commitment to helping broadcasters navigate the critical transformation to a more connected video delivery environment.

VO offers a comprehensive one-stop shop catering to customers in various market segments with solutions adapted to meet their needs. With VO’s solutions, media companies can streamline operations, expedite deployments, and minimize redundancies. This approach lowers the total cost of ownership and ensures seamless integration into existing infrastructure, ultimately paving the way for revenue growth.

Boosting viewer engagement with user-driven solutions

VO will demonstrate its cutting-edge TV platform and value-added features as a comprehensive, data-driven solution tailored to deliver exceptional end-to-end experiences. The solution encompasses VO’s service delivery platform, content protection, and multi-DRM, alongside a multiplatform video player, customizable TV apps, business analytics, AI-driven targeted TV advertising, FAST solutions, end-to-end monitoring, and AI-powered recommendations.

Answering the demand for advanced personalization, VO will also spotlight the company’s award-winning Audience Segmentation Service (VO Segmenter). The VO Segmenter enables video service providers to segment viewers based on a range of criteria, including geographic, demographic, psychographic, and behavioral factors, driving viewer engagement and revenue growth.

Elevating video streaming experiences

VO will present its award-winning Secure Video Player, a versatile media player for premium content. VO will demonstrate how the Secure Video Player significantly enhances live sports streaming experiences through enhanced data visualization, boosting viewer engagement. The solution provides sports fans with direct access to match statistics and fan engagement features via interactive overlays, creating a dynamic and immersive sports streaming experience.

Enhancing quality of service and experience

VO’s QoX suite is transforming the video streaming landscape for service providers by ensuring superior-quality experiences. The SaaS solution offers state-of-the-art QoE and QoS monitoring, failure prediction, and device monitoring capabilities. A key highlight at IBC 2024 will be a new Board of the Future demo that will bring to focus QoX’s predictive monitoring service, which identifies weak signals, giving operations teams advance warning about possible service incidents and allows operators to quickly resolve issues.

VO will also demonstrate its new multiscreen application for broadcasters that offers customization of user interfaces to meet specific customer needs while minimizing time to market for services.

Yet another highlight at IBC 2024 will be VO’s new Design as a Service (DaaS) offering. Fully set up and preintegrated, DaaS is a no-code tool that empowers VO TV App users to adapt and customize the user interface to meet their unique needs.

Protecting video revenues

At IBC 2024, VO will unveil its cutting-edge security tools designed to protect premium content and revenues. Taking center stage will be VO’s Anti-Piracy Center, offering a fully customizable suite of services including AI-driven dynamic watermarking, monitoring, breach detection, password sharing prevention, CDN leeching countermeasures, and legal investigations into piracy for both live and on-demand content. VO’s Anti-Piracy Services empower operators to mitigate threats across the content distribution chain, from the service delivery platform to the end-user device, which is especially vital for premium live events like sports.

Bringing expertise to IBC 2024

VO’s Chief Technology Officer Alain Nochimowski will deliver a presentation on “The Power of Data-Driven Insights: Advancing Ad Targeting With Generative AI” on Friday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. at the IBC2024 conference. The session will highlight the architecture and the initial results of an innovative new approach for boosting the effectiveness of targeted ads.