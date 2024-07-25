SipRadius debuts SipVault, an intercom and messging system for secure remote production teams

Exhibiting alongside MistServer (stand 5.F43, RAI Amsterdam, 13 – 16 September), SipRadius will be debuting SipVault, a brand-new and innovative approach to intercom that drives broadcast team partnerships to new levels of collaboration.

In addition to exhibiting their specialist live media transport and transcoding solutions, SipRadius will be demonstrating SipVault, an all-in-one secure intercom and messaging system that removes the need to configure separate communication channels for real-time IP remote and multi-team broadcast productions.

SipVault takes intercom to a new level by providing secure channels natively embedded into the IP media streams to deliver real-time communications for all members of the production team, regardless of their location. Encryption using AES-256 security stops eavesdropping or snooping by hostile actors and opportunists, even when using internet connectivity.

Chat channels are now used extensively within broadcast facilities, so SipRadius has added a secure and managed chat functionality to SipVault which enables all members of the production and engineering teams to exchange and share secure information. Configurable user-rights stop sensitive messages from being deleted or downloaded and stored by unauthorized users and allow managers to keep copies should an audit or review be required.

“As well as providing a secure and reliable intercom, SipVault delivers secure chat messaging alongside the streamed media to and from the remote location or between broadcast facilities, right out of the box” said Sergio Ammirata, Ph.D. founder and chief scientist at SipRadius. “This provides a seamless user experience for broadcast teams that specifically meets their needs instead of having to rely on generic third-party and sub-optimal office type software.

“Adding highly secure, real-time, and ultra-low latency communications to the SipRadius portfolio of live media transport and transcoding solutions takes intercom to the next level and delivers an easy-to-use and seamless user experience for production and engineering teams collaborating remotely across multiple broadcast sites.”

Visit SipRadius at stand 5.F43 at IBC 2024 for a real-time, hands-on demonstration of SipVault and to explore their full range of ultra-low latency and highly secure encoding, transport, delivery and visualization platforms.

