Brat TV renews contract with DigitalGlue for five more years

Brat TV, a digital production company known for its original content aimed at a youthful demographic, has renewed its contract with DigitalGlue, locking in another five years of Creative Space, the company’s next-generation shared storage solution. Brat TV cited substantial performance improvements, increased revenue opportunities, and workflow benefits as a few of the many reasons they’ve extended the partnership.

“Renewing our partnership with Creative Space was a no-brainer for us,” said Chase Logan, Vice President, Head of Post Production and Distribution, Brat TV. “Over the past five years, this platform has transformed our operations, from drastically improving our workflow efficiency to enabling seamless remote collaborations. We’ve seen a remarkable reduction in labor costs and a significant boost in our content delivery capabilities. The support they’ve provided has been exceptional, and the platform’s robust user management features have been vital factors in driving our growth and adaptability. We look forward to leveraging Creative Space as we continue to expand our content production and reach new audiences.”

Prior to learning about Creative Space, Brat TV struggled with managing storage across hundreds of hard drives, resulting in disorganized workflows, inefficiencies, and cumbersome project updates. Seeking a more efficient, centralized storage solution, Brat TV became an early adopter of Creative Space. The monthly payment model allowed Brat TV to avoid a large initial capital expense and eliminated the need for additional IT involvement, providing the company with financial benefits.

Since adopting Creative Space, Brat TV has experienced significant advancements in its operations. The centralized storage solution has consolidated media assets into a single directory structure, vastly improving organization, making it easier to manage projects, and drastically reducing time spent on project updates and data management. Teams can now collaborate in real-time, accessing and editing the same media assets simultaneously across post-production applications. This streamlined workflow has resulted in smoother VOD delivery to multiple platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Peacock, Pluto, and Roku, monetizing content and boosting revenue streams.

“One of the standout benefits of Creative Space has been its impact on our marketing efforts,” said Logan. “By providing instant access to media assets, Creative Space has enabled Brat TV to unlock new revenue streams through partner deals for integrated ad spots. This flexibility has allowed us to quickly adapt to tight turnaround campaigns and deliver high-quality content consistently.

“Creative Space also drastically reduced our labor costs,” continued Logan. “Previously, we required 12 hours of daily labor just to manage hard drives. Creative Space eliminated all that and paid for itself within the first month. This efficiency is projected to save Brat TV more than 30,000 hours over 5 years, translating to approximately $1.5 million in cost savings.”

Brat TV has utilized Creative Space’s user management and VPN capabilities extensively, which are vital for their operations. The platform’s user management tools allow for efficient onboarding and offboarding of team members, ensuring that only authorized personnel have access to specific projects. The ability to edit permissions and manage different spaces within shared storage has been crucial for maintaining security and organization. Additionally, the integrated VPN capabilities support remote work without compromising data security, allowing team members to access projects and seamlessly collaborate from anywhere in the world. This flexibility has been especially beneficial for managing the numerous freelancers and temporary staff involved in various productions.

“Our partnership with Brat TV over the past five years has been incredibly rewarding.” said Sean Busby, president of DigitalGlue. “Seeing Creative Space drive significant improvements in their workflow and operational efficiency is a testament to the platform’s capabilities. The renewal of this contract is proof of our dedication to providing unparalleled customer support and delivering storage solutions that save time, save money, increase revenue, and deliver the highest level of production value.”

Exceptional customer support has been a major factor in Brat TV’s decision to renew the contract. According to Logan, the Creative Space team has consistently provided prompt and effective assistance, often identifying and resolving issues proactively. This high level of support has ensured smooth operations with minimal downtime. Backed by a Creative Space for another five years, Brat TV aims to expand content production and reach new audiences, leveraging Creative Space as a critical part of their workflow.