Nearly 29M watch Biden’s Oval Office address on exiting race

Around 28.9 million people watched President Joe Biden’s primetime Oval Office address July 24, 2024, where he officially outlined the decision to end his bid for re-election.

Among broadcast networks, ABC came out on top with 6.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen estimates.

CBS followed with 4.2 million and NBC got 3.8 million.

On cable, Fox’s conservative cable channel drew 5.4 million. Its sister broadcast network had 1.6 million viewers, while Fox Business came in at 145,000.

The remainder of the viewership was split among Telemundo, Univision, CNN en Espanol, NewsNation, PBS, Newsmax and Scripps News.

The past few weeks have seen a flurry of political news ranging from the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, the Republican National Convention and Biden’s decision to step aside from the presidential race.