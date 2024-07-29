Eurosport axes Bob Ballard over sexists makeup comments during Olympic swimming coverage

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Eurosport has cut ties with commentator Bob Ballard after he made exist comments about the Australian women’s swim team on July 27, 2024.

After the 4×100 meter freestyle event wrapped July 27, the team did not immediately exit the aquatic center, apparently celebrating its victory.

“Well, the women just finishing off. You know what women are like, hanging around, doing their makeup,” Ballard said on air.

“Outrageous, Bob. Some of the men are doing that as well,” said co-commentator Lizzie Simmonds, a former Olympic athlete, after Ballard’s comment. Ballard could be heard laughing.

The comment was only heard on Eurosport’s coverage of the event, which airs across Europe. It was not heard by U.S. viewers watching the NBC feed.

Eurosport later confirmed it had cut ties with Ballard and he would no longer handle any duties during the 2024 Summer Olympics.

“The comments I made during the Australian freestyle relay victory ceremony on Saturday have caused some offence,” Ballard later wrote on social media. “It was never my intention to upset or belittle anyone and, if I did, I apologise. I am a massive advocate of women’s sport,”

He added that he will miss the broadcast team at Eurosport.

Ballard has been covering sports news for around four decades, including work for BBC Radio’s local division.