Dot Group showcases AI-Driven solutions for media and entertainment at IBC 2024

Dot Group will sponsor the AI Tech Zone networking area at IBC2024 (Hall 14, stand 14.AIP14).

The company will showcase how AI is transforming media and entertainment through technologies like IBM Watson the company’s enterprise data and AI platform, which has been deployed to revolutionise digital experiences at major global sports at events. Additionally, Dot Group will showcase AI-driven sustainability solutions, highlighting their commitment to environmental initiatives in the media industry.

Dot Group will demonstrate how AI-driven solutions can simplify data collection, analysis, and reporting for sustainability initiatives. The focus will be on helping organizations understand and reduce their carbon footprint through GreenOps and FinOps approaches.

GreenOps helps organizations to achieve the lowest possible environmental impact for business operations, while FinOps helps to deliver operations at the lowest possible cost. Leveraging IBM’s position on sustainability, Dot Group will showcase solutions powered by IBM Envizi and Apptio, which offer practical tools for media companies to balance operational efficiency, financial optimization and environmental stewardship.

Dot Group will also highlight IBM Watsonx, an enterprise AI and data platform with assistants that leverages Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG). This cutting-edge AI for business platform has already made significant impacts across the media and entertainment sector.

At major sporting events such as The Championships, Wimbledon, Watsonx has been used to enhance the digital experience for fans, including creating stories on players and matches and generating commentary for highlights videos. In football, Sevilla FC used Watsonx to optimize the player recruitment process, demonstrating its versatility beyond content creation.

Across the M&E industry, Watsonx is transforming customer service, employee support, business processes, HR, and recruiting by ensuring customized AI-generated responses are not only prompt but also thoroughly validated.

The company’s comprehensive suite of M&E solutions on display will also include IBM Aspera and DataSprint for high-speed, secure file transfers, crucial for today’s content-heavy media landscape.

Additionally, Dot Group will present IBM NS1 Connect, a managed service for authoritative DNS and traffic steering that improves application performance and network resilience, ensuring smooth user experiences crucial in media delivery. The company will also showcase robust IBM Storage solutions designed to meet the unique demands of media and entertainment businesses.

“At IBC2024, we’re showcasing how IBM’s Watsonx and sustainability AI solutions work to create more efficient, future-ready media operations,” said Simon Parkinson, managing director of Dot Group, in a statement. “Our collaboration with IBM enables us to help businesses navigate AI integration and sustainability challenges, turning them into opportunities for growth. We’re demonstrating how these technologies can optimize IT environments for both environmental and financial sustainability, driving long-term business success while minimizing environmental impact.”