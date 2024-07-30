Avid enhances Media Composer with new AI features and improved interoperability

Avid is excited to announce the latest update to its video editing software, Media Composer. This new version, Media Composer 2024.6, includes significant improvements such as a new Transcript Tool for PhraseFind, enhanced compatibility with Avid’s audio production software Pro Tools, and expanded availability of Avid Huddle, Avid’s cloud service for real-time collaborative edit sessions.

Version 2024.6 introduces a powerful new capability to Avid PhraseFind, now enhanced with Avid Ada AI. The new Transcript Tool allows editors to work more efficiently by letting them jump to specific moments in a clip based on spoken phrases, editing directly from selections in the transcript into the timeline.

Media Composer 2024.6 also improves integration with Pro Tools, Avid’s industry-leading audio software. Media Composer now supports sub-frame automation for volume and pan, improving compatibility with Pro Tools and providing editors with more creative control. Additionally, Pro Tools can now export Media Composer-compatible session files that preserve essential metadata, reducing the need for back-and-forth adjustments between users.

Furthermore, Avid Huddle, which facilitates remote collaboration and content review, is now available for all versions of Media Composer and Avid Edit On Demand. Editors can stream the audio/video output of Media Composer directly to collaborators connected via Microsoft Teams, allowing for real-time reviews, time-stamped annotations, and discussion. Time-based text comments can be imported back into Media Composer as markers to streamline content revisions.

Tim Claman, Avid’s Chief Product Officer, states: “Editors need tools that are deep, reliable, and powerful to fully realize their storytelling potential. With Media Composer 2024.6, we continue to lead the way in craft editorial and high-end post production. This update enhances Media Composer’s speech-to-text capabilities, remote collaboration features, and compatibility with Pro Tools, solidifying Media Composer as the top choice for demanding, high-profile projects.”

Media Composer remains the most powerful and dependable editing software in the market, trusted by the world’s leading professional film and TV editors globally as they continue to advance the art of storytelling.