CNN announces host-led travel series featuring six celebs

A new host-led travel series with the working title of “My Happy Place,” is in production from CNN Original Series and Boardwalk Pictures.

The six-episode series will premiere next year as part of CNN Originals anticipated 2025 slate.

Across six visually stunning episodes, the series follows a different host on an immersive journey, bringing viewers along as they venture to a personally meaningful place in their lives.

Throughout each episode, our famous guides share moments of personal reflection while unlocking the broader story of each location, its people and culture to reveal why these specific destinations – both ordinary and extraordinary – have become their sanctuaries.

The star-studded roster of hosts includes Emmy and Tony Award winning actor Alan Cumming; Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winning actress Taraji P. Henson; award-winning actor Simu Liu; Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winning performer Billy Porter; Academy Award winning actress Octavia Spencer; and Academy Award and Grammy winning musician Questlove.

“CNN Originals have a long legacy of premium, host-led travel programming that our audience has come to know and love,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development for CNN Worldwide, in a statement. “’My Happy Place’ is a fresh take on the genre, with iconic personalities guiding our viewers on these revealing journeys.”

“Through the eyes of our brilliant and beloved hosts, we’re thrilled to highlight some incredible destinations and uncover what makes them so uniquely special,” said Andrew Fried, founder and CEO of Boardwalk Pictures. “Alongside the fantastic CNN Originals team, we look forward to bringing this heartwarming, informative, and engaging series to CNN next year.”

Executive producers for the series are Andrew Fried, Jamie Granet Bederman, Sarina Roma and Jane Yusim for Boardwalk Pictures along with Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm and Katie Hinman for CNN Original Series. Showrunner Alexandra Lowry is an Executive Producer.

