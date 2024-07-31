Clear-Com becomes the backbone of communication for major West End theater productions

This year, Stage Sound Services integrated Clear-Com advanced communication systems supplied by Amber Sound into two of the West End’s most high-profile shows in London, England. The technical capabilities of Clear-Com’s Arcadia system have been integral to the seamless execution of complex audio and communication requirements for “Stranger Things” at the Phoenix Theatre and “MJ The Musical” at the Prince Edward Theatre. The prestigious West End is renowned for its world-class theater productions, and these shows are no exception.

The critically acclaimed “Stranger Things” adaptation at the Phoenix Theatre has greatly benefited from Clear-Com’s state-of-the-art communication solutions. Spearheaded by Sound Designer Paul Arditti, with associates Chris Reid and Rob Bettle, the production’s sound team deployed Arcadia.

Rob Bettle, leveraging his extensive experience with Clear-Com’s HelixNet Digital Network Partyline System and FreeSpeak II wireless systems, was particularly impressed with the flexibility and reliability of Arcadia. “For this complex show, we needed a robust system that could handle intricate communication needs,” Bettle said. “Arcadia supported 24 channels of wireless communication and 12 HRM-4X beltpacks, providing a streamlined setup. The ease of patching the comms over the network was a game-changer, simplifying the coordination of our technical crew.”

“MJ The Musical” at the Prince Edward Theatre presented an equally demanding audio environment. Led by Sound Designer Gareth Owen and associate Russel Godwin, the production team chose Arcadia as their default communication system in the U.K. The configuration included 24 wireless channels and 10 HRM-4X beltpacks, integrated into a comprehensive network system that also encompassed comms, CCTV, and audio distribution. “Clear-Com has become our go-to solution for its unparalleled performance and support,” Owen remarked. “In a production of this scale, reliable communication is crucial. The technical support from Clear-Com has been exceptional, providing us with confidence and efficiency in our operations. I don’t think we have ever had support quite so good from any company almost ever.”

Overall, the interconnected Clear-Com components created a seamless communication network, providing numerous advantages to both shows. The HelixNet digital network partyline system simplified cabling and delivered clear, intelligible audio across all communication points. FreeSpeak II’s robust wireless capabilities also allowed team members to move freely without losing connection quality. This integrated setup enhanced coordination, reduced technical complexity, and improved overall production efficiency.