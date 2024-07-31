Colin Jost to host ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Colin Jost will take the host lectern for the upcoming Amazon Prime Video “Pop Culture Jeopardy!” spinoff of the popular quiz show.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the multi-talented Colin Jost as the host of ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!,’” said Lauren Anderson, head of brand and content innovation at Amazon MGM Studios, in a statement. “Colin’s wry affability and pop culture fluency make him uniquely qualified as the perfect host for this new iteration of the beloved franchise.”

Jost co-anchors “Weekend Update” and has served as “SNL” head writer in the past.

Production on the show is scheduled to begin in August 2024. At the time of the July 31, 2024, announcement of his hosting gig, Jost was in Tahiti helping cover surfing for NBCUniversal’s 2024 Summer Olympics broadcasts.

Like its syndicated big sister, “Pop Culture Jeopardy!” is produced by Sony Pictures Television, which owns the brand.

In the past, “Jeopardy!” produced a “Rock and Roll” version of the show for VH1 from 1998 to 2001, as well as “Sports Jeopardy!” for Crackle from 2014 to 2016 before moving to NBCSN for one season.

It also partners with ABC to produce “Celebrity Jeopardy!” as part of a continuing effort to expand the brand.

“Pop Culture Jeopardy!” is being billed as the first in the franchise to be exclusively produced for a major streamer, though its sports franchise was created for Sony’s streaming service Crackle (Sony sold Crackle to Chicken Soup for the Soul in 2019 and it appeared poised to shut down when the company filed for bankruptcy in 2024, though it is still operating as of this writing).

It’s not immediately clear where “Pop Culture Jeopardy!” will be produced, though past spinoffs of the show have used modified versions of the syndicated game show’s set at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California.