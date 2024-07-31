HBCU Go college football game availability on traditional TV continues to grow

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

HBCU Go Sports has struck a deal for its college football games to air on Fox-owned stations in Los Angeles and Chicago as well as 15 other markets.

KCOP in Los Angeles, California, and WPWR in Chicago, Illinois, have both signed on to air games from the HBCU Go lineup starting int he fall of 2024.

HBCU Go is a free streaming service focused on airing sports matches from the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the U.S. It is owned by Allen Media Group.

In addition, the coverage of the football matches will also appear in 15 new markets this season, including Abilene, Augusta, Colorado Springs, Corpus Christi, Grand Rapids, Green Bay, Johnstown, Knoxville, San Angelo, San Antonio, Springfield, St. Louis, Washington, Wichita and Yum.

The games will also be coming to the Armed Forces Network, Allen Media announced.

In 2022, HBCU Go inked a deal with CBS-owned duopolies in New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, Tampa, Detroit, Miami and Pittsburgh to carry its college football games.

The streamer also has deals with stations owned by AMG Broadcasting, Sinclair, Gray, Tegna, Hearst, Nexstar, Gray, Scripps, Lockwood, Graham Media, Circle City Broadcasting, Hubbard, Imagicomm, Deerfield, Cowles, News Press and Gazette, Lilly, Marquee, Morris and Word Broadcasting. Its coverage also appears on Monumental Sports Network.

Overall, that brings HBCU Go’s reach to 95% of U.S. households via linear over-the-air broadcasting.

