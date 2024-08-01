Gray launching S.C. sports channel

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Gray Television is launching Palmetto Sports & Entertainment, a digital broadcast offering for its South Carolina stations.

Plans call for the channel, which is set for an October 2024 launch, to be based at Gray’s WIS in Columbia, South Carolina.

WIS already carries live coverage of soccer club Charleston Battery and minor league baseball team Columbia Fireflies on a digital subchannel as part of a deal signed earlier in 2024.

Gray will also carry the channel on WPAM, licensed to Augusta, Georgia, and marketed to the Columbia market, WHNS in Greenville, South Carolina, WZCH in Charleston, South Carolina, and WMBF in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

“We’re having fun creating new fans,” said WIS Vice President and General Manager Robby Thomas in a statement. “Our audience tells us how much they appreciate watching live sports for free over-the-air. We recognize the power of sports to connect communities, and we’re thrilled to launch this statewide.”

Gray will also carry minor league games with the Charleston RiverDogs as well as club soccer matches featuring the Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty.

Through a partnership with Clemson University, Palmetto will also include “reimagined Clemson coaches shows, specials and unique content you can’t find anywhere else.”

