Sony Electronics’ M2L-X software-based live production switcher debuts
Sony Electronics’ new live production switcher, M2L-X, is now available. Targeted toward remote and in-house production, it features hybrid processing and operations for on-premises and cloud production. The M2L-X, which includes 24 inputs and a built-in clip player, allows producers to remotely orchestrate live video switching, audio mixing, graphics, and captions from virtually anywhere over a network.
As a key component of Sony’s Networked Live portfolio – which enables production resources to be optimally connected, used, and shared, from virtually any location – the switcher can be deployed on public clouds, and a future software update will allow it to be deployed on COTS hardware or a private cloud. It also handles various streaming formats and can produce in SDR (8-bit) and HDR (10-bit).
The open and flexible interface of the M2L-X enables use in conjunction with many of the company’s live production solutions to leverage shared resources and foster remote and distributed production. It expands Sony’s established M2 Live cloud-based switcher system and can be operated using Sony’s ICP-X series control panel or an Elgato Stream Deck. It can also be used with Sony’s MLS-X1 scalable production switcher to create a hybrid processing stack, enabling further flexibility for live productions. In addition, the M2L-X supports several third-party controllers and applications.
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
Categories
Industry Feed, Production Switchers
The content on this page is provided by the featured companies. NewscastStudio cannot guarantee the accuracy or veracity of any claims about products or services made in this content. The views expressed in this content does not necessarily reflect the views of NewscastStudio or its team. This content maybe contain trademarks owned by third parties and those marks are the property of those companies.