WBD sees strong Olympics streaming in European markets

Warner Bros. Discovery has been recording strong streaming numbers for its Olympics coverage in Europe.

More than 4 million European users have watched Olympics coverage on either Max or Discovery+, with 77% of those using Max as their platform of choice, according to figures supplied by WBD to The Hollywood Reporter.

WBD holds the rights to the 2024 Summer Olympics via its linear Eurosport channels and streaming properties in Europe.

A cumulative total of 100 million users have watched the Olympics via WBD’s Max, Discovery+ or Eurosport-branded linear, streaming or digital offerings. These include 47 markets and 20 languages.

The company launched Max in May and June 2024, dates selected to help capitalize on the Olympics starting in late July. Select European markets already had Discovery+ prior to that.

Initial data shows strong engagement with both Olympics and entertainment fare on Max.

WBD is also encouraged by the number of new subscribers who chose to leave the automatic renewal, though this isn’t a hard and fast metric to predict how long a subscriber might stick around.

