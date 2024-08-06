Used broadcast gear (and backgammon set) from RT’s D.C. bureau being auctioned off

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Russian state-controlled media outlet RT is auctioning off hundreds of items from its Washington, D.C., facility.

The space was previously home to RT’s Washington bureau as well as RT America, a separate, English-language channel that shut down in 2022.

Rasmus Auctions is handling the sale of the items, which includes everything from video walls to cameras to teleprompters to a random backgammon set.

Rasmus does not name RT or RT America, though some of the product photos feature the networks’ branding and the studio environments shown match ones known to be used by the networks.

The auction is set to start closing Aug. 9, 2024, and as of this writing the minimum bids for many of the items are very low. For example, a 360-degree LED column is sitting at $1,600, with robotic camera peds at $400 to $500.

There is a 17% buyers premium added to all purchases and buyers are responsible for removing items from the facility or paying for shipping costs on eligible items.

It’s worth noting that many of the items being sold appear to be outdated models, many of which are no longer made. It’s also not clear if any manufacturer support or warranties would be provided.

It’s likely much of the equipment is at least two years old — but could date back to the 2010s if it was purchased closer to when RT America began operations. At least some of this gear would likely be incompatible with some modern-day standards such as IP-based production.

Although the purchases are technically being made through an auction house, at least some of the revenues are likely to indirectly benefit Russia entities, which could pose problems with some purchasing departments.

The Rasmus site has information about all items for sale as well as how to bid.