Disney hiking prices on most streaming plans Oct. 17

Disney has announced a series of price hikes for its various streaming services, with almost every offering and bundle being affected.

The price changes take effect Oct. 17, 2024, according to the announcement.

Disney+ with advertising jumps $2 per month from $7.99 to $9.99 a month

Disney+ ad-free sees the same increase, from $13.99 to $15.99

The “Duo Basic” with ads that combines Disney+ with Hulu is increasing by $1 to $10.99

“Duo Advanced,” which removes ads, remains the same at $19.99

Hulu with ads also goes up $2 from $7.99 to $9.99

Hulu ad-free will only increase $1 to $18.99

ESPN+ will also see a $1 increase to $11.99

Disney’s bundled trio with Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ with ads sees a $2 increase from $14.99 to $16.99

The same ad-free trio goes up $2 from $24.99 to $26.99

Hulu + Live TV with ads jumps from $76.99 to $82.99

Hulu + Live TV without ads goes from $89.99 to $95.99

The Hulu + Live TV pricing is particularly interesting.

YouTube TV costs $72.99 per month at normal price. You could buy that plus ad-free Hulu for $91.98 and save a few bucks. YouTube TV and Hulu’s Live TV offering do offer a slightly different channel collection, though YouTube tends to have at least five or so more depending on market.