CNN announces host for American version of ‘Have I Got News For You’

Acclaimed comedian and Emmy Award nominee Roy Wood Jr. will host “Have I Got News For You,” the American version of the long-running BBC comedy series by the same name.

Produced by Hat Trick Productions for CNN Originals, the ten-episode limited series will premiere Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at 9 p.m. eastern on CNN.

“Have I Got News For You” will regularly air Saturdays at 9 p.m. eastern and Pacific for the reaminder of its run and will be available to stream on Max the following day.

“For far too long immigrants have been coming to America and taking black jobs, kudos to CNN and the immigrants at Hat Trick Productions for bringing a Black job to the States,” said Wood Jr. in a statement. “It is an honor to be a part of such a hallowed British institution to help make sense of the American institutions of chaos, name calling, disinformation, reality television and the 8-hour news cycle.”

Produced by Hat Trick Productions since 1990, “Have I Got News for You” is an institution in Britain.

The comedy panel series delivers comic observations, from the satirical to the surreal, through the lens of a news quiz show that tests the knowledge of rotating collection of guests including notable entertainers, political figures and comedians.

Executive producers for the American version of “Have I Got News For You” are Jimmy Mulville, Richard Wilson and Jim Biederman.

Wood Jr. previously appeared regularly on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.”

CNN previously produced “The CNN Quiz Show” from 2015 to 2016, though it had less of a comedic focus.

The network also produced a comedy and analysis show called “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News” from 2008 to 2009.