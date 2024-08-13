Scoring the big game: The art of music licensing for major sports events

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

As cleats dig into turf and helmets clash on the field, another crucial element shapes the football viewing experience off the gridiron: music.

“Music is the heartbeat of sports broadcasting. It sets the tone, builds anticipation, and amplifies the emotional impact of every play,” said Julia Trainor, head of sync A&R at Alibi Music.

From the pulsing beats of pre-game hype videos to the triumphant swells accompanying highlight reels, licensed music plays a pivotal role on game day across the NFL and college football.

This content spans a wide range of broadcast elements and mediums.

“I’m seeing a lot of bumpers, promos, teasers and those packages that are the athlete and team profiles,” Trainor said, noting each of these elements requires a different musical approach.

“Bumpers tend to be fun, have a lot of energy, can be everything from orchestral to modern music.”

She recalled a recent Super Bowl broadcast that utilized a big band Vegas song with lyrics about the host city for its bumpers, highlighting how music can reinforce the event’s locale and atmosphere.

For more dramatic content, such as season previews or player profiles, producers often turn to what Trainor called “trailerized” tracks.

“Trailerizations are when you add sort of beefy drums, trailer drums to existing songs. Maybe add some strings or brass in it just to make it feel bigger and more event-y,” she explained. These enhanced tracks help elevate the content, giving it a sense of importance and grandeur.

The rise of social media and streaming platforms has dramatically expanded the demand for licensed music beyond traditional broadcast.

“It’s not just streaming and promos. It’s everywhere,” Trainor observed. “Throughout the season, you’ll see a whole slew of independent content creators on YouTube and TikTok attaching themselves to football in one form or another, and they’ll need music too.”

This proliferation of content across platforms has influenced trends in sports music licensing.

“Because of social media, YouTube, TikTok, Spotify, audiences in general are exposed to a bigger, broader selection of music in their lives, so we have seen music mashing different genres together being very effective in advertising, very effective in promos just because what it used to be is no longer. Now, everybody knows all music,” said Trainor.

This trend towards genre-blending and musical diversity presents both challenges and opportunities for content creators.

“Don’t be afraid to incorporate some of those modern elements into your cutting. I mean, when people think of football, they think of big fanfares and inspiring orchestral music… But definitely think about orchestral music with beats or rock guitars over hip hop beds.”

Another emerging trend is the “less is more” approach, particularly for inspiring or emotional content.

“Really there’s some effective advertising going on when you’re using a little bit less music, but it’s very sparse and specifically just the right notes,” Trainor said. This minimalist approach can be particularly effective in highlighting key moments or personal stories within coverage. You saw that in ads running during the Olympics and you see it during football championships and bowl games.

For content creators navigating the vast libraries of licensed music, Trainor offers strategic advice: “Ask two questions first. Ask who is your audience. Who are you making this promo for? The second one is what’s the mood or emotion that you’re trying to get across.”

She emphasizes the importance of being specific about the desired mood. “If you’re doing a fun promo, what kind of fun? Is it silly fun? Is it celebratory fun? Is it swaggery fun? All of those things can really help you identify it,” Trainor explained.

As the football season unfolds, from opening kickoff to the final seconds of the playoffs, music will continue to play a vital role in shaping the narrative and emotional impact of the sport. Whether it’s building tension before a crucial play, celebrating a touchdown, or underscoring a player’s journey to the pros, the right music enhances every aspect of football coverage.

In the end, the goal is to create a rich, immersive experience for fans. As Trainor puts it, “Your audience is hipper to music than you think they are.” By embracing musical diversity, staying attuned to emerging trends, and carefully matching music to content, broadcasters and content creators can score a touchdown with viewers, enhancing the drama and excitement of America’s favorite sport.

