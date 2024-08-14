Charter launches Spectrum News channel in St. Louis

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Spectrum News has launched a television version of its local news brand in St. Louis, Missouri.

“The expansion to linear TV in St. Louis is part of our mission to reach more people with reliable and community-focused local news that informs, engages and inspires,” said Sam Singal, group vice president of editorial at Spectrum News, in a statement. “Our talented and dedicated team of journalists on the ground in St. Louis have been pivotal to our success, working to deliver relevant storytelling that has become integral to people’s daily lives.”

The new channel will be available to subscribers of Charter’s Spectrum television services in the metro St. Louis area on Channel 1, as well as streaming on mobile and connected TV apps.

Spectrum has offered online news coverage in the market since 2022.

Spectrum News channels are largely funded by advertising that runs during traditional commercial breaks and are offered as part of cable TV packages.

Spectrum News can trace its roots to NY1, known Spectrum News NY1, which launched in 1992. The channel, then owned by Time Warner Cable, covered the metro New York City area.