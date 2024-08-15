Telemundo posts 36% total audience growth over Tokyo

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Telemundo presented the most Spanish-language coverage of an Olympics to date, including the first-ever broadcasts of the opening and closing ceremonies on the network.

The network deployed its largest Olympic commentary team, with 40-plus hosts, commentators and in-country reporters, representing the different disciplines and countries relevant to Hispanic audiences.

The complete Spanish-language presentation of the 2024 Paris Olympics averaged a total audience delivery of 289,000 viewers across Telemundo, Peacock and Telemundo streaming platforms, up 36% over the delayed 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Paris Olympic viewership on Telemundo increased 31% from the comparable period for the Tokyo Olympics, while Universo viewership spiked 126%.

Cross-platform Olympic performance

Total minutes consumed reached a record of 3.9 billion minutes over the 19 days of Olympic coverage across Telemundo, Universo, Peacock and Telemundo streaming and social media platforms, up 51% vs. Tokyo in its 20-day entirety.

The summer games posted 122 million minutes streamed across all content types (live, replay and highlight), up 643% when compared to Tokyo making it the most streamed games in Telemundo’s Olympics history.

Soccer success and growth across platforms

Telemundo’s soccer tournament viewership for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games posted historic numbers for both the women’s and men’s competitions. The USA Women’s team victory over Germany on July 28, 2024, was particularly remarkable, as the most-watched game of the Paris Olympics and the highest-rated Olympic soccer match, irrespective of the stage, since the 2016 Rio Games with 731,000 total viewers.

In addition, the tournament in Paris produced the top eight highest-rated Olympic soccer matches on Telemundo since the 2016 Rio Games – viewership in P2+:

Women’s USA vs. Germany (Group Stage, July 28): 731,000 total viewers

Women’s Spain vs. Colombia (Quarterfinal, August 3): 669,000 total viewers

Women’s Brazil vs. USA (Final, August 10): 608,000 total viewers

Women’s France vs. Brazil (Quarterfinal, August 3): 600,000 total viewers

Men’s France vs. Guinea (July 27): 589,000 total viewers

Men’s France vs. Spain Final (August 9): 578,000 total viewers

Women’s Spain vs. Nigeria match (July 28): 534,000 total viewers

Men’s New Zealand vs. USA match (July 27): 503,000 total viewers

Non-soccer highlights

The opening ceremony delivered the highest Friday 1 to 6 p.m. performance since the 2022 World Cup with a TAD of 686,000 viewers and generated record-breaking streaming for an Olympic ceremony with 3.5 million live minutes, a 1,690% increase from the day of the closing ceremony livestream in Tokyo 2021 (Aug. 8, 2021, with 195,000 live minutes). The closing ceremony delivered a TAD of 566,000 viewers.

Universo delivers the highest-rated hour in 5 years with coverage of the men’s singles tennis final (Djokovic vs Alcaraz) with 526,000 P2+, best since June’19 Copa America QF Brazil vs. Paraguay (857,000).

Digital wins

The 2024 Paris Olympics generated a total of 122 million minutes across Telemundo’s digital platforms, more than 7-times higher when compared to Tokyo Olympics (up 643% in total minutes vs. Tokyo 2021)

Social media reached 119 million views to date, an increase of 461% compared to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics during the same period, driven by the addition of TikTok and substantial growth on Instagram (39-times higher), X (3-times higher), and Facebook (6-times higher).

The Paris Olympics have achieved nine of the ten biggest days for social views in Telemundo’s Olympic history.

Data is based on information provided by Nielsen, Live+SD, P2+, program data. Total Audience Delivery is based on national Nielsen data and digital Adobe Analytics data. Social data is from ComScore Social (Instagram minutes data unavailable due to limitations).